Democrat Senator: Domestic Terrorism Is the Significant Threat, Not Foreign Terrorism

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 09, 2022 10:55 AM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI), who is the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told MSNBC on Thursday the threat of domestic terrorism is greater than terrorism originating from overseas.

"What can the federal government do? How can they coordinate with state governments to stop the domestic terrorism that seems to be more and more politically motivated from a sitting Supreme Court justice to a retired state court justice to members of Congress to members of the media?" host Joe Scarborough asked

"Well, you’re absolutely right. We have seen an increase in these attacks and activities from domestic terrorism. In fact, if you talk to the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security, they will all say that the number one terrorist threat in this country now is domestic terrorism," Peters said. 

"Certainly, we have to continue to keep our eye on foreign terrorism terrorism, but that’s not where the significant threat lies. It lies from domestic attacks, particularly anti-government attacks. If you look at threats against folks elected in office or serving in public capacity, we’re seeing these threats going down to the school board level, city council levels. There’s an unprecedented number of threats against those of us who serve in Congress," he continued.

Peter said law enforcement needs to be more proactive in tracking extremist groups, like white supremacists. 

Peters made his comments shortly after news broke of a man from California who flew to Washington, D.C. in an alleged attempt to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The man was reportedly angry about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade that was detailed in a leaked draft opinion.


