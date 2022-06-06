Riots

NY Attorneys Charged with Firebombing Police Van During BLM Riots Get Sweet Heart Deal

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 06, 2022 4:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

Two New York City attorneys who were charged with firebombing a police van during the 2020 BLM riots will be getting only a few years of prison time after getting a sweetheart of a plea deal.

The New York Post reports Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman agreed to counts of conspiracy to commit arson and to make and possess an unregistered destructive device for firebombing the police van in Brooklyn on May 30, 2020. They had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a destructive device – but successfully prevented prosecutors from giving them lengthy sentences under a "terrorism enhancement."

This means, without the enhancement, prosecutors will request a maximum sentence of two years in prison. Rahman was photographed with a Molotov cocktail in her hand before allegedly setting fire to the empty New York Police Department van.

Getting lighter sentences for taking part in the destructive BLM riots in 2020 is not uncommon. NBC New York found a majority of people who were arrested and charged with looting and rioting had their cases dropped by New York district attorneys. The district attorneys' offices defended their actions, telling NBC New York the evidence presented was not strong enough.

