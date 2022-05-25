Confusion Abounds in Mexico as Migrants Find Out Title 42 Is Still in Place

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Mexico — The streets of the northern Mexican border town across from Eagle Pass, Tex., are lined with migrants who are now unsure of what to do. For the past couple of weeks, people from different parts of the world have flocked to Mexican border towns in anticipation of Title 42 enforcement ending, but a federal judge blocking its lifting for the time being now has migrants trying to decide what to do.

A group of Hondurans and El Salvadorans waiting near the Mexican port of entry told Townhall they had arrived in Piedras Negras early Monday morning, believing Title 42 was no longer being enforced by Border Patrol. Despite being informed that was not the case, the group still attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

"You know, when you've got the hand of God, for God, nothing is impossible," one man said.

When the group attempted to cross the Rio Grande, they were stopped by Mexican police. As the day progressed, more Mexican law enforcement agencies showed up as a show of force tactic ahead of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's (R) visit to Eagle Pass to get an update at the southern border. Because of the large presence of Mexican law enforcement and immigration authorities, illegal crossings underneath the international bridge, a popular crossing point, stopped but continued in other areas further away from town.

The show of force is part of the cooperative security agreements Abbott signed with the Mexican states that border Texas in an effort to have them step up enforcement to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the United States.

Different Mexican law enforcement agencies are lining up along the Rio Grande in Piedras Negras ahead of TX Gov. Greg Abbott’s visit to Eagle Pass. pic.twitter.com/vFzg4xfwLf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 23, 2022

On Tuesday morning at a shelter for migrants, one man said he had been lied to by smugglers by believing Title 42 was no longer in place.

"The truth is, yes. There has been mismanagement of information. It was said that Title 42 would be canceled and the border would be open, which turned out to be a lie. Many of us fell for that deception, unfortunately. So many of us are waiting for an opportunity to cross. God has control of what will happen in Piedras Negras and Eagle Pass," he said.

While many have decided not to illegally cross at this time, other groups of people decided that since they have made it this far in their journey, they will make the final step and illegally enter the United States. In the late afternoon, Border Patrol was processing a large group that turned themselves in.