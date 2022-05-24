Illegal Immigration

'This Is Getting Out of Control': Border Town Still Overwhelmed with Illegal Immigrants Despite T42 Staying

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 24, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
'This Is Getting Out of Control': Border Town Still Overwhelmed with Illegal Immigrants Despite T42 Staying

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Rolando Salinas Jr., the mayor of Eagle Pass, stressed the problems his small town has been facing during the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and how even though Title 42 is remaining in place for now, relief is not being felt.

Monday's press conference at city hall was the conclusion of Texas Governor Greg Abbott's (R) trip to the Del Rio Sector, seeing firsthand the state's efforts to address the over year-long problem through Operation Lone Star and a cooperative security agreement with the Mexican state of Coahuila. While Title 42 is remaining in place for now, illegal immigrants still crossed or attempted to cross the Rio Grande during the morning.

"That is my number one priority, the safety and the security of the people of Eagle Pass, Texas. And right now we don't have that 100 percent because we have thousands of people crossing, from over 100 countries, into our community. We do not know who these people are. I constantly get calls from constituents that are worried because they are groups of people walking through their neighborhoods and that is something that is not normal," Salinas explained.

Salinas said that due to the large number of emergency incidents that involve illegal immigrants that require either the city's fire department or police force to respond, it is drawing resources away from the taxpayers.

"This is getting out of control. We need...more help from our federal officials up there. We invite our President and Vice President to come to visit us here in the beautiful city of Eagle Pass because having thousands of people crossing that river into Eagle Pass everyday, that is not normal, we cannot have that," he added.

During his portion of the press conference, Abbott revealed nearby Zavala County has reached out to the Texas Division of Emergency Management to set up a mobile morgue to handle the significant increase of dead illegal immigrants who have succumbed to the hot weather as summer approaches. Abbott promised the state of Texas will continue to do everything in its power to tackle the issue but said they will always be "swimming upstream" as long at the Biden administration encourages illegal immigration through rhetoric and policy. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Even MSNBC Is Lashing Out at the Biden Administration Over Its Response to Formula Shortage
Leah Barkoukis

We Now Know Why Dave Chappelle Was Attacked During Performance
Leah Barkoukis
National School Boards Association Wanted Federal Troops Deployed at Local Meetings
Matt Vespa

RNC Intervenes in PA Senate Primary After McCormick Sues to Count Undated Ballots
Spencer Brown
Border Patrol Let Go Suspected Terrorist Who Entered U.S. Illegally
Rebecca Downs
Georgia: 'Jim Crow on Steroids' GOP Voter Suppression Leads to...Record-Shattering Turnout
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular