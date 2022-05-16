Buffalo
Vox Media Makes the Buffalo Shooting All About Them

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 16, 2022 4:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, is a tragedy that brings more and more sadness as we learn about the people who were needlessly killed by a self-proclaimed white supremacist. 

It is understandable for those who were present for the shooting or had family members and friends killed in the attack to need time to process this horrific event. But the CEO of Vox Media, whose brand encompasses Vox, SB Nation, Eater, Polygon, New York, and The Verge, sent a memo to employees on Monday seemingly making the tragedy all about them.

In the memo, CEO Jim Bankoff stated non-essential meetings would be canceled or rescheduled for a few days. In addition, he asked other managers to do the same and staff can "take the time and space that you need." 

Naturally, the idea of journalists who were not directly affected by the shooting needing a break from doing their jobs on a big story was met with mockery by Twitter users. 

While it is a good idea to maintain the morale of your workforce, examples like this expose one's sense of inflated importance to take the day off from your job as a reporter to "process" an event that you did not experience. Covering the news can often be depressing given bad news is what people want to know about the most. But it is also voluntary, no one is forced to become a journalist, and if hearing about bad news is enough to take off of work, you should find a new profession. Maybe learn to code. 

