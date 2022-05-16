Free Speech

New York Governor: America Should Not Protect Hate Speech

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 16, 2022 11:55 AM
  Share   Tweet
New York Governor: America Should Not Protect Hate Speech

Source: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) said on Sunday the Buffalo mass shooting that was carried out by a self-proclaimed white supremacist means the U.S. should no longer protect hate speech. The shooter filmed himself shooting random grocery store shoppers in a minority neighborhood. 

Prior to the shooting, the attacker posted a lengthy manifesto explaining his views and why he wanted to kill non-white people. During the shooting, he did appear to spare the life of one man because the man looked white. 

NBC News' Chuck Todd tried to tie the motivation behind the shooting to "TV commentators" trying to "appease this right-wing extremism" despite the shooter describing himself as being closer to the left on the political spectrum. 

"So let's just be real honest about the role of elected leaders. And what they need to be doing is calling this out and not coddling this behavior and saying that, 'Well, that's just young people and they're sharing their ideas.' Yeah, I'll protect the First Amendment any day of the week. But you don't protect hate speech," said Hochul. "You don't protect incendiary speech. You're not allowed to scream 'fire' in a crowded theater. There are limitations on speech. And right now, we have seen this run rampant. And as a result, I have ten dead neighbors in this community. And it hurts. And we're going to do something about it." 

Earlier in the show, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also called for the end of hate speech "on the internet and social media, to stop the proliferation of hateful ideology." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Biden's HHS Secretary Is Missing in Action As Baby Formula Crisis Worsens
Katie Pavlich
Nebraska GOP Gov. Will Call Special Session to Pass Pro-Life Laws if Roe is Overturned
Madeline Leesman
Supreme Court Sides With Ted Cruz Against FEC in Win for Free Speech
Spencer Brown
Schlichter: The Guilty Person Is YOU
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Pro-Abortion Colorado Gov. Defends Third-Trimester Abortions
Madeline Leesman

Liberal Yale Professor: Roe Was Bad Law and the Alito Draft Is Constitutionally Sound
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular