Whoopi Goldberg: Who Cares Where Unborn Babies' Rights Begin?

The meltdown at the "The View" over the prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court continued on Thursday as co-host Whoopi Goldberg said it does not matter when people believe the rights of an unborn child begin.

The Senate attempted to codify Roe v. Wade on Wednesday through legislation that would have further expanded when women can abort their child, but the bill failed to get a majority vote. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was the lone Democrat to vote against the bill.