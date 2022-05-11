Congress

Nancy Pelosi Invokes the Bible to Justify Sending $40 Billion to Ukraine

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 11, 2022 10:05 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) invoked a verse from the Bible on Tuesday to justify sending $40 billion in aid to Ukraine as Russia's military invasion continues. 

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the aid package, with 57 Republicans voting against as they pointed out they barely had any time to read the bill in full.

"Building on robust support already secured by Congress, this package will help Ukraine defend not only its nation but democracy for the world," Pelosi said. "As Putin desperately accelerates his brutality in Ukraine, time is of the essence. This urgent package includes military aid, support for the Ukrainian economy, and humanitarian assistance for food security to address the worldwide hunger crisis stemming from Putin’s invasion."

"When you're home thinking what is this all about, just think about 'when I was hungry, you fed me' from the Gospel of Matthew," Pelosi added, noting the war's impact on global food supplies.

House Majority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said the $40 billion is a "down payment" for democracy.

Rep. Chip Roy blasted both Republicans and Democrats on the House floor because politicians are "jamming through ANOTHER massive spending bill that its members haven't had time to read."

