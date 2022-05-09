Far-Left Abortion Protesters: Abolish the Supreme Court!

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Pro-abortion protesters with Party for Socialism and Liberation and other far-left groups gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, going as far as to call for the Supreme Court to be abolished.

Pro-abortion protests have been intensifying across the country to put pressure on the Supreme Court justices to not rule overturn Roe v. Wade, which would result in abortion laws being put in the hands of the states.

"Abolish the?" some people would shout.

"Supreme Court!" the crowd would chant back.

During speeches at the rally, one speaker said Roe v. Wade going away would bring the country back to the days of women having unsafe abortions, noting the court "sided" with landlords and real estate companies when they struck down the eviction moratorium.

"We see just how cruel and unjust our system is...Nine unelected millionaires are currently debating and deciding on the rights of over half of this country," she said. "And the same augments that will be used to overturned Roe v. Wade, unless we fight back, will be used against gay marriage and against every single just law that we got on the books in Congress."

"This is why we say abolish the Supreme Court! Because we need real justice that protects the needs and interests of our people," she added.

At a pro-abortion protest in Los Angeles, far-left protesters called for the Supreme Court to be abolished, not just because of potentially overturning Roe v. Wade but also for actions such as ending the eviction moratorium. pic.twitter.com/zpYnBlLJq6 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

Lots of chants calling for the Supreme Court to be abolished. pic.twitter.com/Zmt1nlYF44 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 9, 2022

While the first pro-abortion protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday resulted in clashes with the Los Angeles Police Department and officers from the Department of Homeland Security, the protest over the weekend, smaller in size, remained peaceful.