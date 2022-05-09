Abortion

Far-Left Abortion Protesters: Abolish the Supreme Court!

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 09, 2022 11:20 AM
  Share   Tweet
Far-Left Abortion Protesters: Abolish the Supreme Court!

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Pro-abortion protesters with Party for Socialism and Liberation and other far-left groups gathered on Saturday to voice their opposition to the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, going as far as to call for the Supreme Court to be abolished.

Pro-abortion protests have been intensifying across the country to put pressure on the Supreme Court justices to not rule overturn Roe v. Wade, which would result in abortion laws being put in the hands of the states.

"Abolish the?" some people would shout.

"Supreme Court!" the crowd would chant back.

During speeches at the rally, one speaker said Roe v. Wade going away would bring the country back to the days of women having unsafe abortions, noting the court "sided" with landlords and real estate companies when they struck down the eviction moratorium.

"We see just how cruel and unjust our system is...Nine unelected millionaires are currently debating and deciding on the rights of over half of this country," she said. "And the same augments that will be used to overturned Roe v. Wade, unless we fight back, will be used against gay marriage and against every single just law that we got on the books in Congress."

"This is why we say abolish the Supreme Court! Because we need real justice that protects the needs and interests of our people," she added.

While the first pro-abortion protest in Los Angeles on Tuesday resulted in clashes with the Los Angeles Police Department and officers from the Department of Homeland Security, the protest over the weekend, smaller in size, remained peaceful.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'A Fire Broke Out': Politico Covers for Pro-Abortion Activists Who Firebombed Conservative Org
Spencer Brown
Pro-Abortion Michigan AG Won’t Enforce the State’s ‘Draconian’ Pro-Life Law if Roe is Overturned
Madeline Leesman
NPR's Progressive SCOTUS Correspondent: I Think the 'Dobbs' Leaker Was Probably a Right-Winger
Guy Benson
The Password for Hunter Biden's Laptop From Hell Is...What You'd Expect
Spencer Brown
After Justifying Harassment, White House Finally Condemns Threats Against Supreme Court Justices
Katie Pavlich
There's a Big Problem with Sending Weapons to Ukraine
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular