MSNBC's New Host Upset at Supreme Court Having to Protect Itself From Leftists

New MSNBC host Symone Sanders, who recently left the Biden administration, voiced outrage over the new anti-riot fencing that was installed around the perimeter of the Supreme Court after days of pro-abortion protests in response to the opinion document leak.

Security is a growing priority for the court and justices as far-left protesters have increased their calls for direct confrontation over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. Several pro-abortion protests in different parts of the country has resulted in violence.

"Why are there are 6ft+ tall fences outside of the Supreme Court? B/c people are rightfully upset about the impending erosion of women's ability to make decisions about their own bodies?" Sanders asked.

For weeks, folks were warned protests could turn violent before Jan 6th &I saw not 1 fence! — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 6, 2022

"Unless a credible and real threat, I do not think people should be kept from making their voices heard on the steps of the United States Supreme Court," she added.

The fencing that was put in place Wednesday night stands around 7 feet tall. The design is similar to what was placed around the White House, Portland's Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse, and the Kenosha County Courthouse during the BLM and Antifa riots in 2020. The Capitol building got the fence installed around its perimeter following the riot on January 6, 2021.