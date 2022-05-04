Sen. Johnson Blasts Sec. Mayorkas for 'Living In An Alternate Reality' Over Border Crisis

Sen. Ron Johnson press Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his and the Biden administration's culpability for starting the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

Since the start of the Biden administration, Border Patrol has broken records every month of the number of illegal immigrants they have encountered and have managed to get away from law enforcement. In addition to the large number of illegal crossings, the amount of drugs that have been seized by Customs and Border Protection has also dramatically increased as the Biden administration reversed many of the Trump administration's border policies.

"Again you can sit there and deny, the actions you took, your policies have sent the signal to world...the final signal that our border is completely open. You even stopped calling 'apprehension' now it's just 'encountered'...You're managing the process by making that processing and dispersing so much more [efficiently]," Johnson told Mayorkas.

"I would like to finish my answer..." Mayorkas began to say.

"Well you're not answering the question, you're just dodging it," Johnson interjected.

"No, I've already answered your question Senator, if I may, that we do not believe the policies of this administration have caused the migration," said Mayorkas.

"Ok, you're living in an alternate reality," Johnson shot back.