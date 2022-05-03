Abortion

NBC Reporter Sends Out One of the Most Dense Tweets About Roe v. Wade Leak

 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 03, 2022 4:20 PM
NBC News reporter and PBS host Yamiche Alcindor was the subject of much mockery on Twitter after she unironically shared quotes from women at an abortion clinic who were reacting to Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned, as detailed in a draft opinion document leaked to the media.

Alcindor said, "While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel 'gutted,' 'devastated,' and 'like someone has died.'"

The irony, of course, stems from "like someone has died" when being at an abortion clinic.

When discussing the Roe v. Wade situation on MSNBC News, Alcindor further stated, "Women who are poor, women of color...will be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford to terminate, and pregnancies that will then turn into children."

