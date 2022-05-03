NBC Reporter Sends Out One of the Most Dense Tweets About Roe v. Wade Leak

NBC News reporter and PBS host Yamiche Alcindor was the subject of much mockery on Twitter after she unironically shared quotes from women at an abortion clinic who were reacting to Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned, as detailed in a draft opinion document leaked to the media.

Alcindor said, "While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel 'gutted,' 'devastated,' and 'like someone has died.'"

I’m in Mississippi outside the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the abortion clinic at the center of the SCOTUS case. While conservatives are celebrating the possible end of Roe v. Wade, some women here tell me they feel “gutted,” “devastated,” and “like someone has died.” pic.twitter.com/pyZic7Yxqo — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 3, 2022

The irony, of course, stems from "like someone has died" when being at an abortion clinic.

"like someone has died" and "gutted" are, uh, an interesting way to describe the pro-abortion position. https://t.co/VAzKDRCs9d — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 3, 2022

Is she really this dense https://t.co/vTtajA38cY — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 3, 2022

Someone has died: 60M babies thanks to abortion. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 3, 2022

Makes sense. Plenty of people have been gutted and died there. — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 3, 2022

Feeling "like someone has died" outside an abortion clinic is a little too one the nose, isn't it? https://t.co/QqS7Dt7bRK — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) May 3, 2022

When discussing the Roe v. Wade situation on MSNBC News, Alcindor further stated, "Women who are poor, women of color...will be forced to have pregnancies that they cannot afford to terminate, and pregnancies that will then turn into children."