NBC

Elon Musk Unleashes On NBC After Network's Host Said Republicans Are Nazis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 02, 2022 4:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Elon Musk Unleashes On NBC After Network's Host Said Republicans Are Nazis

Source: AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

Billionaire Elon Musk blasted NBC in response to one of their hosts, Mehdi Hasan, going on a diatribe against Musk and the "Nazi" faction of the Republican party.

Hasan downplayed the extreme actions of the far-left by saying they just want "free healthcare and free childcare" while saying the far-right wants to give the country "white supremacy and no democracy." Things are about to become worse with Musk buying Twitter, according to Hasan.

"We may look back on this...as a pivotal moment when a petulant and not-so-bright billionaire casually bought one of the most influential messaging machines and just handed it to the far-right," he said.

When a clip of Hasan's statements was posted to Twitter Musk replied, "NBC basically saying Republicans are Nazis" and "Same org that covered up Hunter Biden laptop story, had Harvey Weinstein story early & killed it & built Matt Lauer his rape office. Lovely people."

Hasan responded to Musk stating he "free speech doesn’t mean you can just put words in my mouth. I’m not ‘basically saying’ Republicans are Nazis, watch the clip: I’m calling out groups of House Republicans who attend conferences with neo-Nazis and echo their Nazi rhetoric. Should I not? Don’t you?"

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Bill Maher Declares Twitter Should Lose This Privilege Over Hunter Biden Laptop Story
Matt Vespa

With the NY Grand Jury Disbanding, Liberal America Needs to Accept the Obvious Here Regarding Trump
Matt Vespa
Washington Post Roasted for Shaming Trump's Wall Causing Deaths of Illegal Crossers
Julio Rosas
Schlichter: The Lone Conservative in Hollywood
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Netflix Cancels Meghan Markle’s Animated Series ‘Pearl’
Madeline Leesman
DHS Secretary Mayorkas Refuses to Say Biden Wants to Reduce Illegal Immigration
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular