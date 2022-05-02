DHS Secretary Mayorkas Refuses to Say Biden Wants to Reduce Illegal Immigration

Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas refused to say while being questioned by Fox News anchor Bret Baier if it is the goal of the Biden administration to reduce illegal immigration as the crisis at the southern border continues to rage.

Mayorkas also admitted on Sunday over 1.4 million illegals immigrants have been released or been able to avoid apprehension by law enforcement since President Joe Biden has been in office.

"But is it the objective of the Biden administration to sharply reduce the total number of illegal immigrants coming across the southern borders, is that the objective?" Baier asked.

"It is the objective of the Biden administration to make sure we have a safe, legal, and orderly pathways for individuals to be able to access our legal system. We are against irregular migration, against individuals taking a perilous journey, putting their lives in the hands of smugglers and trying to enter the United States in between the ports of entry," Mayorkas replied. "That is why we call for legislation to fix, Bret, what everybody agrees is a broken immigration system and why we are rebuilding an immigration system that has been dismantled."

WATCH: @SecMayorkas REFUSES to say that Biden’s objective is to REDUCE illegal immigration



Mayorkas says Biden wants MORE illegal immigrants to have MORE access ?? pic.twitter.com/i1KY9kjCzz — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) May 1, 2022

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas casually admits that around 1.4 million illegal immigrants have escaped or been released into the United States under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qptm5CHItB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2022

Border Patrol agents told Townhall Mayorkas' comments he made during his testimony on Capitol Hill was an insult to what they have been dealing with since the start of the border crisis in 2021. Mayorkas told lawmakers the border is secured and DHS has "effectively managed" the crisis.

"Just curious as to what drugs [Mayorkas] is taking," one agent told Townhall. "I think he really believes his own B.S. I've been a Border Patrol agent for many years. This administration has done nothing except look for new ways to facilitate the illegal entry of people into the U.S. Morale is lower than the Mariana trench and it reflects in agent suicide rates."