Joy Reid: Elon Musk Just Wants to Bring Back Apartheid South Africa

MSNBC host Joy Reid came up with an insane theory to explain why billionaire Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk decided to buy Twitter.

During her show on Tuesday, Reid claimed Musk bought Twitter because he yearns for the days of apartheid South Africa.

"They don't want to just be in the club. They are on the — they've been described as being on the outside of the culture looking in through the glass, but they don't just want to come in. They want to come in and be able to punch people in the face and walk around and laugh about it and to not have anyone be able to stop them. The thing is, the enjoyment they get out of being in this 'town square' is being able to harass people, being able to attack people," Reid said.

"There was a time when people had the double hashtags around their names because they were Jewish and right-wingers were saying 'get in the oven' any time you made any benign comment on Twitter. They attacked women. The misogyny was crazy on Twitter for a while. Elon Musk, I guess he misses the Old South Africa in the '80s, he wants that back," she continued.





Reid also claimed Twitter will lose all of its value if liberals follow through on their promise to leave the platform after Musk's takeover. Musk stated he wants to bring free speech and fewer censorship controls to the platform.

This latest drivel from Joy Reid is classic Joy Reid. Once you lose, just fall back on the worn-out race card. How Musk wanting to bring back free speech to Twitter is the same as segregating people based on race is at all comparable is lost on this writer, but if you're someone like Joy Reid, well then, it all makes sense. Welcome to the new world.