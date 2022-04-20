Illegal Immigration

Title 42 Is Basically Already Over at the Southern Border Before Official End Date

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 20, 2022 11:35 AM
  Share   Tweet
Title 42 Is Basically Already Over at the Southern Border Before Official End Date

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

The COVID-19 pandemic health enforcement used by Border Patrol, Title 42, is slated to be lifted on May 23, but the law enforcement agency has already been told to not process illegal immigrants from the Northern Triangle countries under Title 42, adding to the growing list of nationalities where the public health order no long applies.

Title 42 applied to all people who illegally crossed the U.S. border under former President Donald Trump, but under President Joe Biden, it has been applied to fewer and fewer groups and nationalities. Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin tweeted on Wednesday Brandon Judd, the president of the Border Patrol union, revealed the latest carve out from the Biden administration.

I can confirm from my recent time down in the Rio Grande Valley, not only are people from Northern Triangle countries not being sent back to Mexico under Title 42, but also many single adults from countries such as Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. A local church in Brownsville, Texas told Townhall they used to take care of 1,000 people per week, now they get 900 people a day. There is concern among law enforcement and charities they will be severely overwhelmed once Title 42 is officially lifted. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Inside the Left's $80 Million Dark Money Attempt to Take Over Local Elections
Spencer Brown
Washington Post Gets Demolished After Issuing Libs of Tik Tok Statement Full of Lies
Katie Pavlich
Hunter Biden Reappears With The Big Guy
VIP
Katie Pavlich
GOP Governors Launch 'Strike Force' to Combat Biden Border Crisis
Spencer Brown
Women’s Rights Activist Slams NJ Prison For Housing Biological Male ‘Transgender’ Inmates
Madeline Leesman
CNN+ Begins to Crumble
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular