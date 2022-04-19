Don't Let Democrats Get a Free Pass for Suddenly Caring About the Self-Inflicted Border Crisis

With the 2022 midterms coming up, more and more Democrats have been acting out-of-character lately. All of a sudden, they talk about the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and warn about how it is about get worse with the Biden administration's plan to remove enforcement of Title 42.

Democrats at the national level have largely been quiet on the surge of illegal immigration and narcotics that's had a much easier time flowing into the United States since Joe Biden became president in 2021. With the exception of Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX) and local Democrats along the border, the Democratic Party has been more than happy to ignore the ever growing problem. Until now.

Not only are Democrats looking to be wiped out in the upcoming midterms, but it looks like Latinos, who Democrats insist on calling "Latinx," are going to be one of the groups to help vote them out of office, with the border crisis being one of the reasons for the political shift. So now some Democrats are voicing their concern with Title 42 being lifted and a massive number of crossings begins:

Sen. Gary Peters (MI) to Politico: "Unless we have a well-thought-out plan, I think it is something that should be revisited and perhaps delayed. I’m going to defer judgment on that until I give the administration opportunity to fully articulate what that plan is. I share the concerns of some of my colleagues."

Sen. Raphael Warnock in a statement: "Senator Warnock does not support lifting Title 42 at this time."

Sen. Maggie Hassan called for more walls along the southern border after a trip to Texas and Arizona. This is in contrast to previously being against a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (NV) talking about Title 42 being removed: "This is the wrong way to do this and it will leave the administration unprepared for a surge at the border." Cortez Masto previously called for Title 42 to end during the height of COVID-19.

It's just a few examples of Democrats seeing the writing on the wall and realizing ignoring the problem is going to bite them in November. While it is nice they are voicing their concerns, it's too little too late. For more than a year, the drug cartels and human trafficking organizations have been have massive paydays thanks to Biden softening border security. Democrats claim to be champions of immigrants and yet don't have much to say how by encouraging illegal immigration, it puts those same people at much greater risk for unspeakable crimes to happen to them at the hands of dangerous criminals.

Democrats are only speaking out at the moment because of politics. They won't be able to undo the damage done to our security and sovereignty as a nation. A few strongly written or spoken statements won't absolve them of their complicity.