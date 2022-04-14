Oh NOW One Senate Democrat Wants to Build the Border Wall

Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) recently toured two sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border and called for more security as the crisis that started under President Joe Biden appears set to become worse once Title 42 is no longer enforced after May 23.

Hassan visited and spoke with Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley Sector, which leads the nation in arrests for illegal immigrants, and the Tucson Sector. Hassan called for a border wall, along with more personnel and technology to confront the ongoing border crisis.

"On my third trip down to the border as a senior member of the Homeland Security Committee, I heard from border agents about the urgent need for additional resources – including personnel, technology, and physical barriers – to help ensure that we have safe, secure, and humane borders," Hassan said in a statement.

"In particular, I appreciated hearing from border agents about their efforts to stop unlawful border crossings, and the technology that they use to secure the border and intercept illegal drug trafficking," she continued. "I will continue working across the aisle to help ensure that our border agents have the support that they need to carry out their critical mission and will keep pressing the administration for a comprehensive plan to strengthen border security and deliver additional resources to the border, which is especially important given its recent announcement to end Title 42."

Hassan went as far as posting a video of herself next to a section of border wall in Nogales, Arizona.

I just spent two days at our southern border, and it’s clear we need to make more investments in personnel, technology, and physical infrastructure to secure our border.



WATCH ?? pic.twitter.com/3NCjPMrOzx — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) April 11, 2022

While Hassan is now calling for more "physical infrastructure," she voted against measures to prevent former President Donald Trump from building a border wall while he was in office. The National Republican Senatorial Committee criticized Hassan for about face on border walls since she voted against continuing construction three separate times in 2021.