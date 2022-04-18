defund the police

This Is How Much Anti-Cop Cori Bush Has Dropped on Private Security

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-MO) spent thousands of campaign dollars on private security as she continues her calls to defund police department across the country despite the rise in violent crime in many cities.

Fox News reported Federal Election Commission filings show Bush spent $70,489 on security services between January 1 and March 31. The payments include $50,489 to Peace Security, $15,000 to Cortney Merrits and $5,000 to Nathaniel Davis. For the entire election cycle, Bush has spent over $300,000 on private security.

While many Democrats have backed off on calls to defund police departments in the aftermath of George Floyd's murder and the subsequent BLM riots, Bush has doubled down even though her own Democratic colleagues have asked her to stop.

"I always tell [fellow Democrats], 'If you all had fixed this before I got here, I wouldn’t have to say these things,'" Bush told Axios in February.

"'Defund the police' is not the problem," she added. "We dangled the carrot in front of people’s faces and said we can get it done and that Democrats deliver, when we haven’t totally delivered."

Bush has defended the use of private security, which included the use of sheriffs deputies, because she has had threats against her life but still maintained police departments need to have funds be taken away from them.

