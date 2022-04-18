The Media Is Not Happy With Gov. Greg Abbott Sending Illegals to DC

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's (R) plan on sending recently released migrants who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into downtown Washington, D.C. has caused a stir within political circles and media class.

The migrants, who are released by Border Patrol under Title 8, all board the bus voluntarily and are told where they are going before the long trip starts from Texas to the nation's capital. The process of releasing large numbers of people from Border Patrol custody into Texas border towns has been ongoing since the start of the border crisis when Joe Biden became president. Abbott started the plan to send a message: If D.C. wants them, D.C. can have them.

Naturally, the liberal media was not happy with seeing what has been occurring in Latino-majority border towns so close to home. The Daily Beast called the move a "gross stunt of dumping" people into the city.

Eleven migrants who spoke to The Daily Beast at Union Station said they wouldn’t be staying in the D.C. area https://t.co/8seY56SJFI — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) April 13, 2022

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus, a Biden appointee, also voiced his disapproval of Abbott's plan:

"Individuals encountered at the border who are not subject to expulsion under Title 42 are placed into immigration enforcement proceedings according to law. As part of this process, some noncitizens are placed into expedited removal processes, while others may be issued a notice to appear at immigration proceedings and placed in Alternatives to Detention. As individuals await the outcome of their immigration proceedings, they are legally obligated to report in for the next steps in their immigration process and permitted to travel elsewhere...Governor Abbott is taking actions to move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities. CBP has always worked closely with and supported border communities in Texas, many of which CBP personnel call home."

Over five buses from Texas have made their way to D.C. since last week. The buses have been dropping people off near Union Station, where they have the ability to travel to other parts of the country if D.C. is not their final destination.