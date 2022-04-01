Florida

Florida Just Gave Disney a Rude Awakening Over Their Opposition to Parental Rights Law

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Apr 01, 2022 10:10 AM
Source: AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The Walt Disney Company got a rude awaking after both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and the state legislature publicly floated the idea of repealing a state law that allows the company to govern itself on Disney grounds in response to their opposition and misleading statement about the new parental rights law. 

DeSantis said during a press conference on Thursday he does not consider it to be retaliating against Disney, but rather, "What I would say as a matter of first principle is I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful and they’ve been able to wield a lot of power."

State Representative Spencer Roach (R) tweeted there have already been two meetings with other legislators to discuss repealing the Reedy Creek Improvement Act.

Disney put out a statement after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law by referring to it as the debunked "Don't Say Gay" talking point and saying they will support efforts to have it be repealed or overturned. The new law prohibits school educators from teaching sexual orientation and gender ideology with third graders and below. 

