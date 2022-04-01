Florida Just Gave Disney a Rude Awakening Over Their Opposition to Parental Rights Law

The Walt Disney Company got a rude awaking after both Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) and the state legislature publicly floated the idea of repealing a state law that allows the company to govern itself on Disney grounds in response to their opposition and misleading statement about the new parental rights law.

DeSantis said during a press conference on Thursday he does not consider it to be retaliating against Disney, but rather, "What I would say as a matter of first principle is I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful and they’ve been able to wield a lot of power."

No home for special interests in Florida!

"I don’t support special privileges in law just because a company is powerful." @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/TluyFPm3Wu — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) March 31, 2022

State Representative Spencer Roach (R) tweeted there have already been two meetings with other legislators to discuss repealing the Reedy Creek Improvement Act.

Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its own government. If Disney wants to embrace woke ideology, it seems fitting that they should be regulated by Orange County. pic.twitter.com/6sj29Gj6Wz — SpencerRoach (@SpencerRoachFL) March 30, 2022

Disney put out a statement after DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law by referring to it as the debunked "Don't Say Gay" talking point and saying they will support efforts to have it be repealed or overturned. The new law prohibits school educators from teaching sexual orientation and gender ideology with third graders and below.