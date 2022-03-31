Finally: Portland Rioter Who Threw Multiple Molotov Cocktails at Police Actually Gets Punished

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Tuesday Malik Muhammed plead guilty to 14 felony charges and received a 10 year prison sentence in relation to when he attempted to throw a Molotov cocktail at Portland Police officers in 2020.

The moment was caught on video as it shows the firebomb Muhammed, who was based in Indianapolis, threw fell short and instead caught another protester on fire, causing severe injuries to his legs.

An update on this infamous 2020 scene from Portland in which a Molotov cocktail set this protester's feet on fire:



Tonight, prosecutors say Malik Muhammed is getting 10 years in prison, accused of throwing that Molotov and others at police.pic.twitter.com/hLZgN1jD3y — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) March 30, 2022

"His criminal activity spanned September and October of 2020 and included four separate criminal incidents," the Multnomah County DA's office explained. "On September 5, 2020, Muhammed constructed multiple Molotov cocktails. He then brought those explosive devices, along with baseball bats, to a planned protest event that evening at the East Portland Police Precinct Building. During the event, Muhammed handed out the bats and threw multiple explosive devices in the direction of police officers."

But Muhammed didn't stop there. The next day he threw another Molotov cocktail at police but it did not explode.

"Police examined the large yellow glass growler and located DNA and a Goodwill sticker on the bottle. This evidence along with an extensive investigation was used to identify Muhammed."

Again, Muhammed continued to throw Molotov cocktails at police the following day after officers moved in to put out a fire set by another rioter. That firebomb narrowly missed multiple officers and caught the clothing of one of the officers on fire. In addition to the prison sentence, Muhammed is ordered to pay $200,000 in restitution.