Even Some Democrats Are Telling the Biden Admin to Not End Title 42 At the Southern Border

Members of Congress are sounding the alarm to the Biden administration over their plans to end the use of Title 42 at the U.S.-Mexico border, an authority used to quickly expel illegal immigrants during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's not just Republicans who are pushing back against the idea.

Republicans have long warned the Biden administration during the border crisis about what would happen if Title 42 were to go away without having a plan in place to anticipate an even greater surge in illegal crossings. With the Center for Disease Control looking to end the use of Title 42 this spring, some Democrats are also expressing concern about the expected increase in crossings.

We are on pace to encounter 200,000 migrants in March.



CBP is already dangerously overwhelmed -- halting the enforcement of Title 42 authority will prove disastrous.



We urge Dems to sign the discharge petition to stand up and defend the health and the security of America. pic.twitter.com/esgRMhCFrk — House Freedom Caucus (@freedomcaucus) March 30, 2022

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly (D) and Kyrsten Sinema (D) sent a letter to President Biden last week, stating, "Given the impacts that changes to Title 42 could have on border communities, border security, and migrants, we urge your Administration not to make any changes to Title 42 implementation until you are completely ready to execute and coordinate a comprehensive plan that ensures a secure, orderly, and humane process at the border."

The Yuma Sector in the state is one of the top three sectors that have experienced a significant increase in illegal border crossings last year and this year.

"Different sectors and border communities will require different resources, so the plan must be developed in consultation with local government leaders and community organizations, including those providing services to migrants. Such groups in Arizona have not been consulted about Title 42 changes. Until the administration does that type of consultation with local government leaders and nonprofits along the border, it is premature to consider changes to Title 42 authorities," Kelly and Sinema added.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) expressed why he opposes Title 42 being removed at this point:

Manchin tells us that the administration should drop plans to scrap Trump-era Title 42 border policy. Asked why he’s opposed to lifting Title 42. “Oh my goodness. Just watch the news y'all put out every day, what’s coming across.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 31, 2022

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection source told Fox News when Title 42 is removed, they are bracing for up to 500,000 people to illegally cross within six weeks.