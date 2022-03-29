Border Patrol

FEMA Activated At the Southern Border as Illegal Immigrant Encounters About to Reach One Million

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been activated along the U.S.-Mexico border as the federal government is expecting a larger surge of illegal crossings with the southern states entering the spring season and Title 42 is expected to soon be removed.

Reporter Ali Bradley obtained a screenshot of an email sent to Department of Homeland Security personnel who would volunteer to do "non-law enforcement duties" at the southern border to free up Border Patrol agents from administrative tasks. The said in addition to the DHS Volunteer Force, the message said there are opportunities with FEMA's Surge Capacity Force (SCF).

The purpose of SCF is "to augment the federal response to a catastrophic disaster. FEMA manages this program that relies on federal employees from DHS components and Other Federal Agencies (OFA's) to support its mission of helping people before, during, and after disasters."

FEMA told Bradley the agency "is providing technical assistance in logistical and operational planning to help address increased activity at the southern border…"

FEMA's activation comes at the same time Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz revealed his agency will hit 1 million encounters with illegal immigrants less than six months into fiscal year 2022, which started in October.

