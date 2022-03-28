Supreme Court

He 'Can Choke': UCLA Race and Equity Director Wished for Clarence Thomas' Death

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 10:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Johnathan Perkins, director for Race and Equity at University of California, Los Angeles, tweeted his wish for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to die after news broke that Thomas was hospitalized for an infection.

"This whole rule we’re not to wish ill on people is silly," he said. 

Perkins added "Uncle Thomas is a sexist token who’s committed himself to making us all share in he and his treasonous wife’s misery" and "I’m over it. He is bad. He’s LITERALLY endangered lives of countless of this country’s vulnerable populations."

Perkins further said he did not believe Thomas was not actually sick because "Y’all really think he just so happened to SECRETLY be admitted to the hospital for an unidentified ailment the exact day the January 6th Committee released/leaked information implicating him and his wife?"

Perkins doubled down on wishing for Thomas to die, "Thomas can choke as far as I’m concerned. He hurts the people I love," before offering a non-apology apology:

