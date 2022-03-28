Law and Order

Kyle Rittenhouse Lists the Top Ten Things He's Learned Over the Past Two Years

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kyle Rittenhouse Lists the Top Ten Things He's Learned Over the Past Two Years

Source: Mark Hertzberg /Pool Photo via AP

Kyle Rittenhouse posted on his Twitter account on how people ask him for advice and he decided to list off some of the key things he has learned in the aftermath of shooting three people, killing two, in self-defense during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the subsequent trial last year.

Rittenhouse was immediately vilified after the shootings despite the video evidence clearly showing he only shot people who were actively attacking him. It took more than a year later, and a highly-watched trial, to put the baseless claims to rest, though a significant portion of Americans still believe many falsehoods of the incident.

  • You are much stronger than you could possibly imagine.
  • Choose to surround yourself with the ones who will encourage you to succeed.
  • Always have an open mind open. Ask questions and seek out information that opposes your understanding of the world around you.
  • Be a leader, not a follower.
  • Stay true to who you are and understand that no matter how bad things may seem, you will get through it.
  • Own your mistakes. Learn from them and don’t repeat them.
  • Listen to the old farts. They tend to know what they’re talking about.
  • Treat everyone with the same respect you would want from them.
  • Don’t be afraid to fail. If you want something bad enough, don't stop trying.
  • Strengthen your faith. You are never walking alone.

With Rittenhouse being smeared by many people with large platforms in the media and social media, he has started The Media Accountability Project, which serves as the "official fundraising vehicle for helping Kyle Rittenhouse hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court. In the long term, we will provide material support and promote the important work being done by independent journalists who are committed to the truth."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

It's Over: Manhattan DA Indefinitely Suspends Investigation Into Donald Trump
Matt Vespa
How Will Smith's Slap Attack on Chris Rock Just Exposed the 'Words are Violence' Crowd
Matt Vespa
NBC: Biden Slides to Worst Approval Rating Yet, Drowning on the Economy and Inflation
VIP
Guy Benson
Law Professor Pinpoints the 'Raging Addiction' Consuming the Left About Justice Thomas
Matt Vespa
Biden Budget Packed with Cash for Extreme Climate Agenda
Katie Pavlich
Elon Musk Calls Out the Washington Post for ‘Editorializing Again’
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Henry Payne
View Cartoon
Most Popular