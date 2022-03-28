Kyle Rittenhouse Lists the Top Ten Things He's Learned Over the Past Two Years

Kyle Rittenhouse posted on his Twitter account on how people ask him for advice and he decided to list off some of the key things he has learned in the aftermath of shooting three people, killing two, in self-defense during the 2020 BLM riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin and the subsequent trial last year.

Rittenhouse was immediately vilified after the shootings despite the video evidence clearly showing he only shot people who were actively attacking him. It took more than a year later, and a highly-watched trial, to put the baseless claims to rest, though a significant portion of Americans still believe many falsehoods of the incident.

So many people ask me if I have advice for others. Honestly, I have learned so much in the last 18 months, but if I had to pick the top 10 things I have learned, this is it: — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 28, 2022

You are much stronger than you could possibly imagine.

Choose to surround yourself with the ones who will encourage you to succeed.

Always have an open mind open. Ask questions and seek out information that opposes your understanding of the world around you.

Be a leader, not a follower.

Stay true to who you are and understand that no matter how bad things may seem, you will get through it.

Own your mistakes. Learn from them and don’t repeat them.

Listen to the old farts. They tend to know what they’re talking about.

Treat everyone with the same respect you would want from them.

Don’t be afraid to fail. If you want something bad enough, don't stop trying.

Strengthen your faith. You are never walking alone.

With Rittenhouse being smeared by many people with large platforms in the media and social media, he has started The Media Accountability Project, which serves as the "official fundraising vehicle for helping Kyle Rittenhouse hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court. In the long term, we will provide material support and promote the important work being done by independent journalists who are committed to the truth."