Russians! At the Southern Border

The Yuma Sector is seeing a significant increase in illegal crossings yet again after experiencing a relative lull in activity. Border Patrol logs shown to Townhall show which countries people are originating from following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The activity report for February 27 to March 5 revealed that 54 people coming from Russia were encountered by Border Patrol in Yuma. The source who provided the picture said that was a low number from what they've seen throughout crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The source also provided a picture of Russian passports belonging to individuals who illegally crossed America's southern border within the past week. Another Border Patrol source told Townhall the processing facility in the Yuma sector is way over capacity, holding around 2,000 people on a daily basis.

Other countries where people are coming from that are atypical include 4 from Afghanistan, 5 from Bangladesh, 19 from Uzbekistan, and over 100 from India.

Obtained by Townhall

Obtained by Townhall

So far, in fiscal year 2022, Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector have encountered 98,172 illegal immigrants, making it the third busiest sector along the southern border. The Rio Grande Valley Sector is number one at 167,425 encounters and the Del Rio Sector is number two at 122,476 encounters. Those numbers are expected to increase dramatically following the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's report on February's apprehension numbers.

Across all sectors, Border Patrol agents have encountered over 240,000 illegal immigrants who are not from either Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.