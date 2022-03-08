Fact Check: 'Don't Say Gay' Talking Point About Florida School Bill Is Misleading

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) stood his ground on Monday, defending the Parental Rights in Education bill during a press conference on Monday after a reporter used the "critics say" line about the bill in order to question DeSantis about it.

Evan Donovan, a political reporter for WFLA, used the liberal label of the bill, "Don't Say Gay," when DeSantis interjected.

"Does it say that in the bill? Does it say that in the bill?" asked DeSantis.

"I'm asking..." Donovan began to reply.

"I'm asking you to tell me what's in the bill. It doesn't matter what critics say," DeSantis shot back.

Donovan then read the controversial portion of the bill, where the word "gay" is not used, proving DeSantis' point that the bill banning teachers from instructing on the subject of sexuality applies only to students through pre-K and third grade.

The "Don't Say Gay" talking point created by liberal activists has been widely adopted by the mainstream media. It's very misleading because the bill does not single out any sexual orientation.

Here is what the bill says:

"Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

The purpose of that clause is to prevent teachers from talking about any sexual orientation and gender identity with very young students before parents have a chance to discuss such matters with their own children. This comes as teachers have been bragging on social media about preempting such conversations with their own version of the "sex talk" with often very young children.