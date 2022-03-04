DeSantis Tells Liberals What Real Bullying Is After They Accused Him of Harassing Students

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) hit back at critics after he told students during an event they did not have to wear masks as they stood behind him. He added they could still wear them if they wanted to but the masks were not protecting from COVID-19.

The incident sparked a predictable wave of criticism from liberals and the mainstream media for the simple act of not forcing masks on kids. On Thursday, DeSantis told Fox News host Tucker Carlson why he said what he said.

"Well, none of the adults were wearing masks and it seemed to me that someone told those kids they had to do it, so I just wanted to make it very clear they do not need to be doing it. Obviously, in Florida it’s been a – it’s a free state, you can do it. But I think it’s important to point out there is no reason to do it for young and healthy kids, especially in the state of Florida," DeSantis said.

"And you know, they talk about oh, by letting someone have a choice to take off the mask and welcoming that choice, that is somehow bullying. Tucker, bullying is locking kids out of school...Bullying is forcing kids to wear masks for 8 hours a day, which they did for 2 years and are only stopping now because the polling has changed. Bullying is kicking people out of work because of vaccine mandates," he continued.

Keep in mind this comes after President Joe Biden just this week has been inconsistent with his own mask-wearing, such as wearing one while walking by himself outside but not wearing one while meeting with people in the Capitol building during the State of the Union.