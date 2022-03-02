Police

Over 60 Police Officers Shot Only Two Months Into the New Year

Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 02, 2022 10:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

Over 60 police officers in the United States have been shot while on duty in the first two months of 2022, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), as violent crime continues to plague many cities across the country.

The FOP reports 67 officers were shot in the line of duty so far in 2022, a 40 percent increase from 2021 year-to-date;  and a 76 percent increase from 2020 year-to-date. Of the 67 officers who were shot, 9 of them were killed by gunfire.

There have been 13 ambush-style attacks on law enforcement officers this year, resulting in 24 officers shot, with 4 being killed.

“Our law enforcement officers continue to be the targets of cowardly individuals whose sole motivation is to injure or kill a law enforcement officer. Law enforcement officers are being shot while serving the communities they love simply because of the uniform they wear. This violence is completely unacceptable, and it must end. It is incumbent upon our elected officials and community leaders to stand up and condemn the violence against law enforcement officers. Our elected officials at every level of government must swiftly act to address this surging increase of violence against police officers. Enough is enough!”

