Tipsheet

Trump Taps Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright for Department of Energy

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 16, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright to head his administration’s Department of Energy. 

On Saturday, Trump announced that Wright would be the right guy for the job because he has been a “leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy."

“I am thrilled to announce that Chris Wright will be joining my Administration as both United States Secretary of Energy, and Member of the newly formed Council of National Energy," Trump said in a statement. “He has worked in Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas. Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics."

Wright, an avid defender of fossil fuel use and fracking, is expected to shift Trump’s energy agenda into high gear and encourage the production of oil and gas to seek ways to increase the generation of electricity. 

According to his company’s website, Wright is “a self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur and a dedicated humanitarian on a mission to better human lives by expanding access to abundant, affordable, and reliable energy.” 

Wright has dismissed the left’s panic alarms on so-called climate change and likened the Democratic Party’s war on global warming to communism. 

“There is no climate crisis, and we're not in the midst of an energy transition, either," Wright said last year. 

Wright will replace Jennifer Granholm, a far-left climate alarmist who is a staunch supporter of electric vehicles and a backer of carbon-free wind, solar and nuclear energy.

