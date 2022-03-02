Mom of Marine Killed in Afghanistan Unloads on Biden

A parent of a Marine who was killed during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan blasted President Joe Biden on social media after he did not mention the 13 service members who were killed by a suicide bomber during his State of the Union.

Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, said in a lengthy statement, Biden did not mention the 13 troops because he knows their blood is on his hands and "You don’t even care!":

"[Joe Biden] did you already forget that you put 13 kids in flagged draped coffins you piece of sh*t??? You disrespectful mother effer, SAY OUR KIDS NAMES!!!!! Do you remember this day in Dover??? I do!!! I had to watch my son be taken off a plane while my heart felt like it was being ripped from my chest and you stood there checking your watch over and over again like being there was taking up to much of your precious time! I will never get to hug my son again, i will never hear his beautiful laugh, he won’t get to have a family of his own, he is forever 20 and it’s your fault Biden and your military advisors faults!!! You don’t even care! All you care about is continuing to destroy our country from within! You are a weak, spineless, traitor, coward piece of sh*t!!! America hates you!!! I hate you! "You are why my son is dead! You are why all 13 are dead! Their blood is on your hands and you know it, that’s why you refuse to say their names!!You are a lying,liar who lies and you are no friend of #jesus !! There’s a special place in Hell for you Biden! You and your corrupt administration are going down one way or another! I’ve had enough of you and your bullshit! You are nobody Biden, you are not the president!! Cheating isn’t winning and lying never becomes the truth! "... "Biden When you got my son killed you also killed a piece of me. You and your administration full of clowns are an embarrassment and disgrace to our country! I would say let’s have a face to face meeting but u and i already did that and you showed me in person you could care less what happened to my son! I can’t speak for what the other parents thought of u but i thought u were weak and a poor excuse for a man! #neverforget #saytheirnames #13 #fjb #cheating isn’t #winning #lies never become #truth #marinemom #heroesofkabul my heart screams in pain daily for my son! If any of you are offended by this post then i am sorry that i am not sorry. 13 dead US service members offend me,Biden offends me!! All 13 should still be here!!! This was avoidable!!!"

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the reason why Biden did not mention some other big topics, like the January 6th Capitol riot, is because Biden did not have the time.

In addition to the U.S. troops killed in the attack, hundreds of Afghans trying to leave the country before the Taliban took complete control of the country were also killed in the blast.