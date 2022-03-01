Oh, Now Biden Wants Our Southern Border to Be Secured?

President Joe Biden called for the U.S.-Mexico border to be more secure during his State of the Union on Tuesday amid the ongoing crisis that was kicked started by his administration's policies after assuming office.

Biden also called for the immigration system to be fixed.

"And if we are to advance liberty and justice, we need to secure the border and fix the immigration system. We can do both. At our border, we’ve installed new technology like cutting-edge scanners to better detect drug smuggling," Biden said.

"We’ve set up joint patrols with Mexico and Guatemala to catch more human traffickers. We’re putting in place dedicated immigration judges so families fleeing persecution and violence can have their cases heard faster," he continued. "We’re securing commitments and supporting partners in South and Central America to host more refugees and secure their own borders. We can do all this while keeping lit the torch of liberty that has led generations of immigrants to this land—my forefathers and so many of yours."

This, of course, is in stark contrast to what has actually been done at the southern border since Biden took in office. Everything from when Biden halted construction of the border wall, to largely ending Title 42 for children and families, trying to end the Migrant Protection Protocols, and ordering fewer deportations have all led to a bigger incentive for people to make the dangerous journey to the American border.

We're still waiting for U.S. Customs and Border Protection's encounter numbers for February, in January of this year, Border Patrol encountered 153,941 illegal immigrants, which is historically high compared to other Januarys.

While Biden, barely, talked about a stronger border on Tuesday, don't hold your breath for anything to change.