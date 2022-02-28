One Man's Hilarious Yet Sad Reaction to Soaring Gas Prices

The rising cost of gas prices has been felt nationwide and it does not appear prices will go down anytime soon.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.61 and a gallon of diesel is $4.00. One year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.71 and diesel was $2.93. States with a higher price average than the national average include California ($4.82), Illinois ($3.85), New York ($3.80), Arizona ($3.81) Oregon ($4.00), and Washington ($4.00).

"It made me want to stop and slap somebody because this is ridiculous. I'm out here trying to DoorDash and I can't make any money because it's all going into my tank," one man in Los Angeles told Fox News.

"It made me want to stop and slap somebody." pic.twitter.com/7OcIW1OXBo — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 26, 2022

States with average gas prices lower than the national average include Florida ($3.51), Georgia ($3.50), Minnesota ($3.52), Ohio ($3.33), Texas ($3.28), and Virginia ($3.43).

Gas prices can be expected to get even higher as the United States currently buys oil from Russia, though that is now in jeopardy with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. But don't expect the White House to take it as a sign to shift back to energy independence.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said restarting the Keystone pipeline as Republicans have called for will not solve the problem, according to The Hill.

"The Keystone Pipeline was not processing oil through the system. That does not solve any problems. That's a misdiagnosis or maybe a misdiagnosis of what needs to happen," said Psaki. "I would also note that on oil leases, what this actually justifies in President Biden's view is the fact that we need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil, on oil in general ... and we need to look at other ways of having energy in our country and others."