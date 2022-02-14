LAPD Declared an Unlawful Assembly After Looting and 'Destructive Behavior' Following Rams' Super Bowl Win

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area after Los Angeles Rams fans got out of control following the team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

"We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence. Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately," LAPD tweeted.

Videos posted on Twitter showed stores were broken into and looted with some vehicles also being damaged. LAPD ordered the crowd to disperse before moving in and using crowd control munitions. CBS Los Angeles noted LAPD policy does not allow officers to use tear gas or any type of gas for crowd dispersal, but rather foam projectiles.

BREAKING: LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly, steamer footage shows rioters attempting to torch a bus after vandalizing it after the LA Rams won the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/RzHutqOsGD — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 14, 2022

LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly in downtown after #Super Bowl celebrations became too rowdy. Officers can be seen rolling around on the sides of SUVs near L.A. Live. pic.twitter.com/iMTZmZjFtM — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) February 14, 2022

The crowd is not gone though. Now they’re on Grand — some jumping on cars stuck in traffic. A bit of a cat and mouse game between police — of which there are lots — and revelers, of which there are more. pic.twitter.com/Kr0VNC4Jjr — Kevin Rector (@kevrector) February 14, 2022