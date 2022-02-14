Los Angeles

LAPD Declared an Unlawful Assembly After Looting and 'Destructive Behavior' Following Rams' Super Bowl Win

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 14, 2022 8:45 AM
Source: @emiIioooo

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) declared an unlawful assembly in the downtown area after Los Angeles Rams fans got out of control following the team's win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

"We are seeing violent and destructive behavior by large crowds in the heart of the Downtown LA area. We have issued several dispersal orders and have a large police presence. Everyone that is part of those crowds, obey all dispersal orders and clear the streets immediately," LAPD tweeted.

Videos posted on Twitter showed stores were broken into and looted with some vehicles also being damaged. LAPD ordered the crowd to disperse before moving in and using crowd control munitions. CBS Los Angeles noted LAPD policy does not allow officers to use tear gas or any type of gas for crowd dispersal, but rather foam projectiles.

