Two Underage Migrant Girls Found By Border Patrol In Two Days

The chief patrol agent for the Del Rio Sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed twice this week that agents found underage migrant girls traveling unaccompanied as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues.

Chief Jason Owens said the first encounter occurred on Tuesday when it was discovered that a 5-year-old girl from Guatemala crossed the trecherous Rio Grande.

"This is NOT ok!" Owens tweeted.

This time it's a 5-year-old girl from Guatemala. She told agents that she crossed the Rio Grande by herself. This is NOT ok!

On Wednesday Owens said another 5-year-old girl, this time from Honduras, was found by agents traveling with three other children, with the oldest being 16-years-old.

"Where are the parents?" Owens asked.

This time a 5-year-old Honduran female was found with three other children, the oldest being 16.

Where are the parents?

The two girls are lucky they did not succumb to the currents of the Rio Grande, which resulted in the drowning death of a migrant girl who was illegally crossing the river in the Del Rio Sector with her mother in January. The 7-year-old girl and her mother were from Venezuela.