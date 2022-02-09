Illegal Immigration

Two Underage Migrant Girls Found By Border Patrol In Two Days

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Feb 09, 2022 1:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Two Underage Migrant Girls Found By Border Patrol In Two Days

Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

The chief patrol agent for the Del Rio Sector of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection revealed twice this week that agents found underage migrant girls traveling unaccompanied as the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues.

Chief Jason Owens said the first encounter occurred on Tuesday when it was discovered that a 5-year-old girl from Guatemala crossed the trecherous Rio Grande.

"This is NOT ok!" Owens tweeted.

On Wednesday Owens said another 5-year-old girl, this time from Honduras, was found by agents traveling with three other children, with the oldest being 16-years-old.

"Where are the parents?" Owens asked.

The two girls are lucky they did not succumb to the currents of the Rio Grande, which resulted in the drowning death of a migrant girl who was illegally crossing the river in the Del Rio Sector with her mother in January. The 7-year-old girl and her mother were from Venezuela.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Lindsey Graham Torches Biden Admin for 'Sitting On Its Ass' While Crises Rage
Spencer Brown
‘Don’t Let Them Gaslight You:’ Democrats Blasted for 'New Science’ on COVID
Katie Pavlich

Biden Admin Removes 'Lawful Immigration,' 'Protecting Americans' from USCIS Mission Statement
Spencer Brown
Why Canadian Truckers Are Still Not Happy After Alberta Premier's Announcement About Vaccine Passports
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Vermont Lawmakers Move Forward on Constitutional Amendment Protecting Abortion Rights
Madeline Leesman
House Democratic Chairman: Let's Face It, the United States Supreme Court Has No Legitimacy
VIP
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular