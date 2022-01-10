'The View's' Sunny Hostin's Absurd Excuse for Justice Sotomayor Getting COVID Facts Wrong

Leave it to the hosts on "The View" to act as janitor for Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor for getting multiple facts regarding the Wuhan coronavirus wrong during oral arguments last week over President Biden's vaccine mandates.

Sotomayor's several false statements included:

Claimed COVID deaths are at an all-time high

Claimed the Omicron variant is deadlier than the Delta variant

Claimed 100K children are hospitalized with COVID

Claimed hospitals are reaching capacity

Said OSHA's regulatory authority is a federal "police power"

On Monday, host Sunny Hostin explained she wanted to "reframe" what was said because "while she [Sotomayor] may not be accurate" it does not matter because the overall narrative she wanted to push was correct.

"She may not be accurate about current hospitalizations for children, she’s correct that we have more children in the hospital now more than ever before, and it certainly reflects the current cases in children, right now, we have over 82,000 children sick with COVID. More than a 1,000 children have died from the virus," Hostin said.

"So that’s a real thing and those are real numbers," she added.

"The other thing I want to say, I’m really concerned about this CDC guidance, I know the science is evolving and I know our knowledge is evolving, now the CDC is saying, after five days of being infected you don’t have to test negative, you can go out, go back to work and wear mask, I don’t believe that," Hostin continued. "I think after five days if you’re not testing you can certainly still be infectious and certainly still spread the virus the other people, and I have to wonder, Whoopi, is it a business decision that was made? There’s a staff shortage? A shortage of essential workers?"



