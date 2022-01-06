Illegal Immigration

Biden Administration Withholds Annual Report on Deportations Amid Crisis at the Border

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jan 06, 2022 10:30 AM
Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Biden administration has yet to release a report from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detailing the number of illegal immigrants removed from the United States in 2021, which also saw a historic increase of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Washington Free Beacon reported ICE has published its deportation report before the end year every year since 2011, with the most recent report being released on Dec. 23, 2020 during the Trump administration. A spokeswoman for ICE told the Washington Free Beacon a release date for the report has not been determined. 

"The report has not been released yet because they are trying to spin the report so it’s not so embarrassing. An accurate report will clearly show that the reprioritizing of ICE's mission really isn’t about concentrating on the worse criminals, it’s about shutting down interior enforcement altogether," former ICE Director Thomas Homan told Townhall.

"The number of criminals arrested and removed by ICE will show a decline from previous years. This report will show that even though they did not abolish ICE as they talked about last year, they abolished their mission. In the same year where we have historic illegal immigration on the border, ICE will have the lowest numbers of arrests and removals in the history of the agency. That in itself, tells the story," he added.

While Border Patrol was overwhelmed with families and children who willingly gave themselves up so they can have their asylum claims processed in 2021, hundreds of thousands of other illegal immigrants were able to evade Border Patrol, who would then fall under ICE's jurisdiction.

The lack of the report also flies in the face of the Biden administration promising "transparency and truth back to the government to share the truth, even when it’s hard to hear."

