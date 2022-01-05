Media Bias

Reporter Asks Jen Psaki: Why Isn't Biden Scolding Unvaccinated Americans More?

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 05, 2022 2:25 PM
  Share   Tweet
Reporter Asks Jen Psaki: Why Isn't Biden Scolding Unvaccinated Americans More?

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A reporter asked during Wednesday's White House press briefing why President Joe Biden has not focused more on scolding Americans who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki replied by noting a majority of Americans have gotten a least one shot in the year President Joe Biden has been in office.

The increased hostile rhetoric against those who are not vaccinated comes as the United States, and much of the world, is grappling with increased COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant. Though a milder strain, it is more infectious and those who are vaccinated can still contract it.

Arthur Caplan, the director of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CNN on Wednesday more things need to be done to punish Americans who are not vaccinated.

"We can penalize them more, say you will have to pay more on your hospital bill if you're not vaccinated. You can’t get life insurance or disability insurance at affordable rates if you aren’t vaccinated. Those companies should not treat us as equals in terms of the financial burdens that that disease imposes. So I can think of a number of ways in which we can say here’s the stick, get on board," Caplan said.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Oh, We Have Another Kamala Harris Staffer Who Decided to Run for the Hills
Matt Vespa
Another Ron Klain Tweet Has Aged Very Poorly
Katie Pavlich

What Did Teachers' Unions Do with Billions of Tax Dollars?
Katie Pavlich
Video: Dana Perino Goes Off On Biden White House's COVID Policy and Messaging
Guy Benson

Who Saw This Coming? The New Term for 'Fully Vaccinated' Has Arrived
Leah Barkoukis
CNN Medical Guest: We Need to Do More to Punish Unvaccinated Americans
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular