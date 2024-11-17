Oh, If This Is What Schumer Wanted to Do, Republicans Should Nuke the...
Some Democrats Are Admitting They Lied Before The Election
Slap Down The Slander
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 242: What the Old Testament Says About Fearing...
With an Honest Press, Democrats Wouldn't Have Been Shocked at the Election...
VIP
Pentagon Fails to Answer Where $824 Billion Went
WWIII: Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Use U.S. Long-Range Missiles to Target Inside Russia
WaPo Calls Out Dem Bob Casey for Trying to Overturn PA Senate Race
Here's How Transgender Minors Are Responding to Trump's Election Victory
So, Pete Hegseth Is Now a White Supremacist?
Social Media Mocks Biden After He Gets Back-Row Spot In Photo With Xi...
Trump Attends UFC Fight With High-Profile Crew
What Does Trump’s Election Mean for Evangelical Christians?
MSNBC Guest Who Went After Pete Hegseth Facing Backlash From All Sides
Tipsheet

Trump Taps Brendan Carr to Lead the FCC

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick to head the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to chair the agency.

On Sunday, Trump appointed senior GOP Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr to lead the agency and called him a “warrior for Free Speech.” 

Advertisement

“Commissioner Carr currently serves as the senior Republican on the FCC. Before that, he was the FCC’s General Counsel," a statement from Trump read. “I first nominated Commissioner Carr to the FCC in 2017, and he has been confirmed unanimously by the United States Senate three times.” 

“His current term runs through 2029, and because of his great work, I will now be designating him as permanent Chairman,” the statement continued. “[Carr] fought against the regulatory Lawfare that stifled Americans’ Freedoms and held back our economy. He will end the regulatory onslaught that has been crippling America’s Job Creators and Innovators and ensure that the FCC delivers for rural America.”

Currently, Carr is the leading Republican in the FCC— an independent agency that regulates communications within the United States and abroad. 

Recommended

Some Democrats Are Admitting They Lied Before The Election Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Carr has been critical of the Biden-Harris Administration, specifically for misusing the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program. He has also criticized online platforms such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft for playing "central roles in the censorship cartel," which he said "must be dismantled.”

In addition, he has supported legislation that would penalize social media platforms that block people for their opinions and “viewpoints.” 

Trump has indicated he wants to tighten the FCC's regulations when he assumes office. The incoming 47th president said he would challenge television networks' licenses over “fake news.” 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Democrats Are Admitting They Lied Before The Election Derek Hunter
MSNBC Guest Who Went After Pete Hegseth Facing Backlash From All Sides Rebecca Downs
WaPo Calls Out Dem Bob Casey for Trying to Overturn PA Senate Race Sarah Arnold
WWIII: Biden Authorizes Ukraine to Use U.S. Long-Range Missiles to Target Inside Russia Sarah Arnold
Bill Maher Delivers One of the Most Devastating Attacks Against the Left Yet Matt Vespa
Oh, If This Is What Schumer Wanted to Do, Republicans Should Nuke the Filibuster Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Some Democrats Are Admitting They Lied Before The Election Derek Hunter
Advertisement