CNN Medical Guest: We Need to Do More to Punish Unvaccinated Americans

Arthur Caplan, who is the director of Medical Ethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, told CNN on Wednesday more things need to be done to punish Americans who are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

A clearly perturbed anchor John Berman asked Caplan, "Why should anyone who is boosted bother at this point to do anything that makes the unvaccinated more safe?"

"Well, look, I want us to act as a community. I want us to act as a team. When you’re fighting a war, you need all hands on deck. I don’t want to reject those who still haven’t done the right thing. I’ll condemn them. I’ll shame them. I’m blame them. But I don’t want to exclude them. They’ve got to come around," Caplan replied.

Caplan predicted the United States will still be dealing with COVID-19 in a major way this time next year because not enough Americans will be vaccinated.

"We can penalize them more, say you will have to pay more on your hospital bill if you're not vaccinated. You can’t get life insurance or disability insurance at affordable rates if you aren’t vaccinated. Those companies should not treat us as equals in terms of the financial burdens that that disease imposes. So I can think of a number of ways in which we can say here’s the stick, get on board," he continued.

