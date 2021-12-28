What Will 2022 Mean for the Border Crisis?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has encountered over 1.8 million people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this calendar year, with less than a month left in 2021. It is very possible with December's dropping next month, that figure could go well over 2 million.

Now keep in mind that is only the number of people who CBP encountered. It does not include the number of illegal immigrants who have been able to avoid apprehension. That number was shown to have skyrocketed as well shortly after Joe Biden officially became president this year. Even with CBP's estimation of over 270,000 "gotaways" in the first eight months of Biden's term, sources say that number is still extremely low.

When it comes to drug seizures, CBP recorded seizing over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl, the extremely deadly drug that is currently the Mexican cartels' favorite choice to send up north. We're not talking about your grandad's weed. It only takes a few grams of fentanyl to cause an overdose. While it is good that thousands of pounds of fentanyl were taken before hitting American streets, it is indicative of how much cartels are sending and begs a similar question when it comes to illegal immigrants: How much was able to get away?

So, with the country's southern border being in a neverending state of crisis and with morale at an all-time low among the Border Patrol agents for much of this year, will 2022 be any different? I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but unless the Biden administration does a 180-degree turn, the current state of the border will be the future state in 2022. Sure, we have the Migrant Protection Protocols (the Remain in Mexico policy) in place now thanks to a federal court, but at the current pace, only a couple dozen people are enrolled into the program at different spots along the border with thousands still coming across on a daily basis.

"Illegal immigrants still entering faster than we can pick them up. A lot more are walking into town now. The Haitians all think they will be deported so they are running and hiding but they aren't being deported, just rumor mill stuff," is what one Border Patrol source in Yuma, Arizona told me the day after Christmas.

The source added if the deportation rumor reaches a fever pitch within the overcrowded holding facility, they had concerns of the crowd staging a breakout.

The border and the issue of immigration as a whole have been a problem for many years, with Republicans and Democrats not really wanting to tackle the issue because it is complex and would require compromise. Yet, the Biden administration seems to have determined that the best way to address the long-standing problem is to take steps to make it ten times worse, which makes the current state of the border all the more depressing. It does not need to be this way, but this is the path the White House has put the country on, come hell or high water.

Even if Republicans take back the Senate and House in the 2022 midterms, which is very likely, I do not think that alone will be able to bring the relief those at the border desperately need. For one, it'll be another few months before the new Congress is seated in 2023, meaning more time for the crisis to fester. Two, most of what threw the border into disarray this past year has come from the Democrats in charge of the executive branch, not the legislative branch. While the ye ol' checks and balances could bring the help needed to solve the crisis, that will require politicians in Congress to keep their word and overcome Biden's veto power. And well, I'll believe it when I see it.

In either case, I will bet money that I will spend a lot of time reporting at the border in 2022.