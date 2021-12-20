Illegal Immigration

Yuma Sector Border Patrol Agents Apprehended a 'Potential Terrorist Who Illegally Entered' the US

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 20, 2021 11:40 AM
Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem announced on Monday agents arrested an illegal immigrant from Saudi Arabia Thursday night who may be a "potential terrorist" due to being "linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest."

The jacket the suspect is wearing in his arrest photo belongs to the Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reported Chief Thomas Meyers told them they have "no affiliation with this man, and he has never worked for them. They also don’t know where he got the jacket."

The Yuma Sector has been one of the sectors along the U.S.-Mexico border that has seen a dramatic increase in illegal crossings during the historic crisis. The sector has seen a 584 percent increase in single adult encounters, a 242 percent increase in family unit encounters, and a 237 percent increase in unaccompanied children encounters during fiscal year 2021 compared to fiscal year 2020.

As a result of the high number of crossings, many agents are assigned to processing or transporting the large groups instead of patrolling. Townhall reported last week many times only two to three agents are assigned to patrol during the day and one to two agents are patrolling at night along large parts of the Yuma Sector.

