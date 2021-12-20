EXCLUSIVE: Videos of Border Patrol's Yuma Holding Facility Show Overcrowding a Consistent Problem

New video taken this month and obtained exclusively by Townhall shows how packed one of the holding facilities in the Yuma Sector is on a consistent basis, with sources saying they do not have any hope that the influx will end anytime soon.

The Yuma Sector along the U.S.-Mexico border has seen a dramatic increase in large groups of illegal immigrants who turn themselves over to Border Patrol seeking asylum, a problem compounded by the year-long increase in apprehensions the area in Arizona has experienced.

Video taken outside shows the portion of the facility for men — who have access to tents but tend to congregate in the outdoor areas — standing outside wearing mylar blankets. Videos taken inside the facility show the areas for women and children, where pods are so full that those in custody sometimes have to sleep in hallways. Sources said the facility has held over 3,000 people on a consistent basis.

One source told Townhall people arrive sick or become sick while staying at the facility.

"I had a female in custody concerned that she was getting sick due to lack of space and sick people in tight quarters, and the only thing I could say was we are doing the best we can," the source said. "It's sad, yet no one cares."

The last second of the compilation shows over 100 new arrivals starting the intake process.

The significant surge of people willingly giving themselves up to Border Patrol agents in the sector has resulted in the processing facility being overcrowded to the point where new illegal border crossers have to wait sometimes as much as eight hours to be picked up by agents. Others, tired of waiting by the now-incomplete border wall, decide to head into town to find the Border Patrol station. Another negative consequence of Border Patrol being overwhelmed by the large groups in the Yuma Sector is how few agents are assigned to patrol the southern border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication. A previous CBP statement given to Townhall read, in part:

"CBP is currently managing the effects on Yuma Sector of the exploitation on those vulnerable populations and is working with our partners in a whole of government approach to expeditiously transport, screen and process those encountered. Local non-governmental organizations continue to assist in providing basic needs for the migrants still waiting to be taken into custody along the border."



