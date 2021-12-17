Rep. Ayanna Pressley Comes Up with Absurd Reason for Why Student Debt Must Be Canceled

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) posted a lengthy thread on her personal Twitter account to explain why the U.S. government must cancel student debt, going as far as saying accumulating debt is "policy violence."

Pressley said her team in her district surveyed people who had massive amounts of student debt and how it was affecting their lives.

We’ve spoken to a mother from Dorchester who graduated 30 years ago & is still paying for her own debt + her 34 year old daughter’s debt.



A young woman from Roslindale who just finished paying off her debt & still believes we must #CancelStudentDebt for those struggling.



"Let’s make it plain: student debt is policy violence," Pressley said at the end of the thread. "We’ll keep fighting to relieve families across the country, to make sure our policies & budgets reflect their lived experiences & that we build this grassroots movement to #CancelStudentDebt together."

The progressive wing of the Democratic party has been thrown into a tizzy after the Biden administration said student debt repayments will continue after being paused during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.