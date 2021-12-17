Student debt

Rep. Ayanna Pressley Comes Up with Absurd Reason for Why Student Debt Must Be Canceled

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 17, 2021 3:40 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) posted a lengthy thread on her personal Twitter account to explain why the U.S. government must cancel student debt, going as far as saying accumulating debt is "policy violence."

Pressley said her team in her district surveyed people who had massive amounts of student debt and how it was affecting their lives.

"Let’s make it plain: student debt is policy violence," Pressley said at the end of the thread. "We’ll keep fighting to relieve families across the country, to make sure our policies & budgets reflect their lived experiences & that we build this grassroots movement to #CancelStudentDebt together."

The progressive wing of the Democratic party has been thrown into a tizzy after the Biden administration said student debt repayments will continue after being paused during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

