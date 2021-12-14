Chicago Business Owner Reaches Breaking Point Over Crime: I Won't Vote for Lori Lightfoot Again!

Joe Perillo, co-owner of Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars in Chicago, went off on the Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on "Fox & Friends" after his business experienced a brazen smash-and-grab robbery during the daytime with customers around.

Perillo explained after the robbery, he has had enough of the soft-on-crime approach the city has taken against repeat criminals.

"Well, you know, this happened in broad daylight on Saturday. And they have people come and break into your store while there is customers shopping and there's children in there. My partner’s children came to visit him and his wife. And here comes two guys one carrying a gun and I wasn’t there. I got there just after it happened. And the news media was on the way. I was so amped up. I had so much anger in me," Perillo said. "And I started out hating Mayor Lightfoot and Kim Foxx and hating the criminals. As the day got on, I got more enraged. When I went on the news, I said, 'enough is enough.'"

Perillo pointed to how he grew up in the inner city and said if the law was "as lenient then as they are now, you would be talking to a criminal now. You would be talking to a thug because my role models weren’t doctors and lawyers," adding with how little the city seems to be doing on combatting crime, it is only going to get worse.

Before ending the interview, Perillo revealed he voted for Lightfoot but will not vote for her in the next election.

"I voted for Lori Lightfoot the first time. I won’t vote for her next time. I hope everybody sends that message out to her and all the aldermen that we have had enough. Enough is enough," Perillo said.



