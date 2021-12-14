Chicago

Chicago Business Owner Reaches Breaking Point Over Crime: I Won't Vote for Lori Lightfoot Again!

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 12:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Chicago Business Owner Reaches Breaking Point Over Crime: I Won't Vote for Lori Lightfoot Again!

Source: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Joe Perillo, co-owner of Gold Coast Exotic Motor Cars in Chicago, went off on the Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on "Fox & Friends" after his business experienced a brazen smash-and-grab robbery during the daytime with customers around.

Perillo explained after the robbery, he has had enough of the soft-on-crime approach the city has taken against repeat criminals.

"Well, you know, this happened in broad daylight on Saturday. And they have people come and break into your store while there is customers shopping and there's children in there. My partner’s children came to visit him and his wife. And here comes two guys one carrying a gun and I wasn’t there. I got there just after it happened. And the news media was on the way. I was so amped up. I had so much anger in me," Perillo said. "And I started out hating Mayor Lightfoot and Kim Foxx and hating the criminals. As the day got on, I got more enraged. When I went on the news, I said, 'enough is enough.'"

Perillo pointed to how he grew up in the inner city and said if the law was "as lenient then as they are now, you would be talking to a criminal now. You would be talking to a thug because my role models weren’t doctors and lawyers," adding with how little the city seems to be doing on combatting crime, it is only going to get worse.

Before ending the interview, Perillo revealed he voted for Lightfoot but will not vote for her in the next election.

"I voted for Lori Lightfoot the first time. I won’t vote for her next time. I hope everybody sends that message out to her and all the aldermen that we have had enough. Enough is enough," Perillo said.


Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Producer Price Index Hits Record High 9.6%, Worse Than Predicted
Spencer Brown
Don Lemon, Who Works at CNN, Says Fox News Is Not a 'Real News Organization'
Julio Rosas
Teachers Union Head Wants Education Pulled Even Further Left
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CNN Political Analyst Says Pro-Life States Have the Worst Outcomes for Children
Madeline Leesman

Oh, So That's Why Jill Biden Is Stopping By Waukesha
Matt Vespa

Who's Getting Punished for Biden's Botched Drone Strike? Nobody.
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular