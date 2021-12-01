San Francisco

Liberal's Twitter Thread Showcase How Bad Policies Have Turned San Francisco Into a Nightmare

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Dec 01, 2021 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Liberal's Twitter Thread Showcase How Bad Policies Have Turned San Francisco Into a Nightmare

Source: @michelletandler/Twitter

Spontaneous looting and shoplifting gangs have taken full advantage of San Francisco decriminalizing stealing from stores and a district attorney who has relaxed when it comes to law and order.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, San Francisco's Union Square has been particularly hit hard with looting gangs targeting high-end stores. In response, businesses have taken steps like boarding up windows and hiring armed security.

Michelle Tandler, a self-described "Moderate Liberal," posted pictures of how the once ritzy area looks like now. I can say looking at her thread, it gives me riot flashbacks since it looks like San Francisco is expecting one of those famous "mostly peaceful protests."

"I have no words right now to convey the shock and disappointment I feel towards our local government. My hands are trembling I am so angry at our leaders. This is their doing," Tandler wrote.

It is yet another example of how progressive policies, done under the guise of "social justice," does nothing but contribute to the downfall of once-great American cities.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fauci Says Everyone Coming into the U.S. Should Be Tested...But There's a Catch
Katie Pavlich
The Very Simple Reason Why CNN Could Keep Chris Cuomo Around
Matt Vespa
Stacey Abrams Announces Georgia Gubernatorial Bid
Madeline Leesman
Justice Thomas Asks: Where Is the Right to Abortion in the Constitution?
Katie Pavlich

Wait...That's How Many Students Had a Problem With Dave Chappelle When He Visited His Alma Mater?
Matt Vespa
Chief Justice Roberts Makes a Key Observation About America's Abortion Laws
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular