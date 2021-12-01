Liberal's Twitter Thread Showcase How Bad Policies Have Turned San Francisco Into a Nightmare

Spontaneous looting and shoplifting gangs have taken full advantage of San Francisco decriminalizing stealing from stores and a district attorney who has relaxed when it comes to law and order.

With the Christmas season fast approaching, San Francisco's Union Square has been particularly hit hard with looting gangs targeting high-end stores. In response, businesses have taken steps like boarding up windows and hiring armed security.

Michelle Tandler, a self-described "Moderate Liberal," posted pictures of how the once ritzy area looks like now. I can say looking at her thread, it gives me riot flashbacks since it looks like San Francisco is expecting one of those famous "mostly peaceful protests."

Boarded windows > broken windows.



This is what happens when the criminal justice system doesn't work.



San Francisco has become lawless and residents and businesses are going into self-protection mode.



The stats are fictitious. Nobody reports. People are hunkering down. — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

"I have no words right now to convey the shock and disappointment I feel towards our local government. My hands are trembling I am so angry at our leaders. This is their doing," Tandler wrote.

If you are bothered by the direction of things, get involved.



Read San Fransicko, get on Twitter, engage with your neighbors, talk to local business owners.



This is going to take years to turn around...



First up, recalls.



(Fin) — Michelle Tandler (@michelletandler) November 29, 2021

It is yet another example of how progressive policies, done under the guise of "social justice," does nothing but contribute to the downfall of once-great American cities.