Ron DeSantis Calls Out the Media for Focusing More on This Than Suspect In Parade Attack

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said it is shameful on the mainstream media to be more interested in smearing parents opposing bad school boards as terrorists rather than focusing on Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack that resulted in six deaths and many more injured.

In examples of CNN and the Washington Post, DeSantis said it is irresponsible for the media to sanitize the actions of Brooks, with headlines blaming the SUV instead of the driver.

"Is that how it works? The SUVs, they just drive by themselves? It just kind of happened?... You never actually hear the discussion about who committed this, what was the motivation. This guy was a career criminal, didn't really have any bail basically," DeSantis said.

"Corporate press are more apt to characterize a parent who protests bad policies at a school board meeting as a 'domestic terrorist', than somebody who intentionally rams an SUV into a crowd of innocent people...if it doesn't fit the narrative," he continued. "Let's just be clear. This was not a car just driving in. This was an attack by a felon who did that, who should not have been out on the street."

Some of those who were injured in the attack are starting to be discharged from the hospital, such as 16-year-old Erick Tiegs.