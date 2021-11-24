Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC Decided It Was a Good Time to Tweet About This After Attack on the Waukesha Christmas Parade

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:25 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted on Monday about the need for more bail reform in the aftermath of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack which was carried out by a suspect who was out on bail for serious pending charges.

"Today, we sent a letter w/@RepMaloney & @RepRaskin to NYC's 5 District Attorneys requesting information on excessive bail in the NYC court system. When prosecutors seek excessive cash bail, it results in increased rates of incarceration — particularly for low-income defendants," said Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez, who had tweeted about the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict, has yet to tweet about the Waukesha attack.

Darrell Brooks, the suspect in the SUV attack on the parade, was a felon with a criminal history spanning three states. At the time of the attack, Brooks was out on a $1,000 cash bail that Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm has since admitted was "inappropriately low."

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Brooks "has been charged three times in less than two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others, most recently on Nov. 5 as part of a domestic abuse incident for which he was also charged with resisting or obstructing an officer." In the most recent criminal case, Brooks is accused of intentionally running over a woman in a gas station parking lot.

Brooks was officially charged with five counts of intentional homicide on Tuesday, though prosecutors said they will be filing additional charges since a sixth person, a child, had died from being hit by the SUV. His bail was set at $5 million.

Most Popular