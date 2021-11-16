Kenosha Protesters Call the Men Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse 'Selfless Heroes'

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Protesters standing outside the county courthouse on Monday held signs calling Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz "selfless heroes" because, according to them, they helped prevent Kyle Rittenhouse from killing dozens of people.

There were questions on calling the men who, as the trial has shown, were actively attacking Rittenhouse as heroes, especially considering Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz have criminal histories.

When questioned by Townhall about the issue, the protesters said all that mattered were their actions on the night of August 25, 2020.

"They were selfless heroes. They could've saved dozens of lives. I would never jump in front of a guy with an AR-15 strapped on him and so they were heroes...Why do we even have to bring all that up, seriously? That’s nothing but hate talk and unnecessary," one woman said.

"It’s like asking a woman what she was wearing. It doesn’t matter. He was murdered," another protester said. "We don't murder people for their crimes. There's a system for that and [Rosenbaum] paid his time...but on that night he tried to save people."

I asked the protesters about the sign calling Rosenbaum, a convicted sex offender, a hero.



“Why do we even have to bring all that up, seriously? That’s nothing but hate talk.”



“It’s like asking a woman what she was wearing. It doesn’t matter. He was murdered.” pic.twitter.com/m8zbN0OISf — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) November 15, 2021

Anti-Rittenhouse protesters continued to gather outside the courthouse on Tuesday, with more signs being calling the men "heroes."