Law and Order

Kenosha Protesters Call the Men Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse 'Selfless Heroes'

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Nov 16, 2021 4:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kenosha Protesters Call the Men Who Attacked Kyle Rittenhouse 'Selfless Heroes'

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Protesters standing outside the county courthouse on Monday held signs calling Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz "selfless heroes" because, according to them, they helped prevent Kyle Rittenhouse from killing dozens of people.

There were questions on calling the men who, as the trial has shown, were actively attacking Rittenhouse as heroes, especially considering Rosenbaum, Huber, and Grosskreutz have criminal histories. 

When questioned by Townhall about the issue, the protesters said all that mattered were their actions on the night of August 25, 2020.

"They were selfless heroes. They could've saved dozens of lives. I would never jump in front of a guy with an AR-15 strapped on him and so they were heroes...Why do we even have to bring all that up, seriously? That’s nothing but hate talk and unnecessary," one woman said.

"It’s like asking a woman what she was wearing. It doesn’t matter. He was murdered," another protester said. "We don't murder people for their crimes. There's a system for that and [Rosenbaum] paid his time...but on that night he tried to save people."

Anti-Rittenhouse protesters continued to gather outside the courthouse on Tuesday, with more signs being calling the men "heroes."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Whistleblower: FBI Putting 'Threat Tags' on Parents Protesting School Boards
Spencer Brown

Rittenhouse Prosecutor Might Have Broken the Law with AR-15 Antics
Matt Vespa
Uh Oh: WH Warns House Dems to Brace for Bad CBO Score on 'Reconciliation' Spending Binge
Guy Benson
ICYMI: Philly Passed a 'Driving While Black' Bill
Matt Vespa
New Poll Shows Where Americans Stand on Overturning Roe v. Wade
VIP
Madeline Leesman
Mayorkas Admits Afghans Weren't Fully Vetted Before Arriving in the U.S.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular